Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/29/22: Jesse Winker, Archie Bradley, and the MLB Antitrust Exemption

It looks like the minor leagues could be changing in a big way.

By Anders Jorstad
Kansas City Royals v. Los Angeles Angels Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The M’s made a minor depth trade yesterday.
  • Add another injury to the pile for the Mariners.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • The Seattle Storm added some more punch to their roster.

