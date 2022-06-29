Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/29/22: Jesse Winker, Archie Bradley, and the MLB Antitrust Exemption

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jake Mailhot also covered the Carlos Santana deal in a piece for Fangraphs.
- Meanwhile, David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to George Kirby about his skillset and his terrific command.
- Additionally, Jay Jaffe wrote about Jesse Winker’s resurgence (great timing considering his big hit last night).
- This is pretty cool!
Help Travis Kuhn strike out ocean plastic!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) June 29, 2022
Travis has joined forces with @players4planet in an effort to keep the ocean clean, pledging $5 for every strikeout he records towards the Batting Cleanup Initiative
- The M’s made a minor depth trade yesterday.
#Mariners have made a minor league trade with Cincinnati for outfielder Trey Amburgey. 39 games with Triple-A Louisville this season, was NYY 13th round draft pick in 2015. Made MLB debut with the Yankees last season (2 G, 4 AB). .267/.805 OPS in 234 career Triple-A games.— Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) June 25, 2022
- Add another injury to the pile for the Mariners.
Trammell to get a MRI tomorrow, Servais said he could be going on the IL. Tough break for sure.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 29, 2022
Around the league...
- The Senate Judiciary Committee has its sights set on Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption, which just hit its 100th anniversary. Specifically, the senate is looking into baseball’s stranglehold on the minors and the conditions young players are subjected to as they work their way up the ladder.
- Atlanta reliever Kenley Jansen hit the injured list with what’s being described as an irregular heartbeat.
- Guardians youngsters Triston McKenzie and Josh Naylor are paving the way for players of Jamaican descent in the sport.
- Freddie Freeman is reportedly unhappy with how his contract negotiations went last offseason and has left his agency to become self-represented.
- It turns out Archie Bradley fractured his elbow when he jumped out of the dugout to fight Jesse Winker during the brawl. He will miss at least two months.
- Mike Trout has been in a pretty feisty mood in the last week or so.
Mike Trout out in center field getting annoyed that Elvis Peguero is tipping pitches— Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) June 29, 2022
guy looks so fed up pic.twitter.com/e2UPQDMW5h
Anders’ picks...
- The Seattle Storm added some more punch to their roster.
OFFICIAL: The Seattle Storm have signed eight-time WNBA All-Star and last year's leading scorer Tina Charles for the remainder of the season. She'll be in uniform for tomorrow night's game against the Aces at Climate Pledge Arena. https://t.co/8y6u0Ay9gs— images preceding jesse winker doing cool stuff (@JoeVeyera) June 28, 2022
Loading comments...