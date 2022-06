Mariners 2, Orioles 1

Robbie Ray: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Crab dip in a sourdough bread bowl: Robbie Ray, .414 WPA

Natty Boh in an empty Old Bay Utz bag: Taylor Trammell, -.209

On this day in Ichiro: Ichiro loved hitting leadoff home runs on June 28. He did it in both 2011 (a Mariners loss to the Braves), and in 2005 against the Athletics (it would be the only run the Mariners scored all game!)