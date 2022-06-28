6/28/22: Open Game Thread

Today’s Lineups:

The Mariners will look to bounce back after the aggressive-swinging Orioles gave George Kirby the business last night. Robbie Ray takes the hill with his new two-seamer to try to get the Orioles batters into swing-and-miss mode; the Orioles haven’t seen him yet this season, so even if some of their hitters saw him frequently when he was in Toronto, they won’t have seen this version of Ray.

Carlos Santana makes his Mariners debut tonight, pushing Dylan Moore out of the starting lineup. Somehow I had never processed Santana is a switch hitter. Something new, every day, etc. The Mariners batters will try to muster a little more offense against Dean Kremer, who is making just his fifth start of the season after being sidelined with injury earlier. Kremer was pretty lousy last year but has been very strong in his outings this year, losing just one closely-contested game to Cleveland; he’s coming off back-to-back shutouts against the Rays and the White Sox where he worked into the sixth inning each time. That’s bad news for the Mariners, who will see him stretched out to at least five to six innings. The good news: Kremer is wildly outperforming his expected ERA (1.71 vs 4.34 expected), as well as his DRA of 5.18, suggesting the good old SS Regression might be making an appearance on the horizon-line. Wouldn’t it be nice if it did so against the Mariners? I mean, it won’t, but wouldn’t it?

Today’s News:

Drew Ellis was optioned back to Tacoma to make space for Santana. Thanks for being a soldier in baseball’s dumbest war, Drew. (Speaking of which.)

Sounds like Kyle Lewis really suffered some ill effects from that concussion he sustained, proving once again that the people on Twitter who play doctors are the worst people:

Kyle Lewis said he was dealing with quite a few concussion symptoms for a prolonged period, but that they’ve subsided. He was basically in bed for the first week. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 28, 2022

Some people will tell you this isn’t news, and I bet you those same people also like to play doctor on Twitter:

In the most important news from his interview on @SeattleSports, Scott Servais said the team is probably going to be adopting one of the rescue dogs from Bark At The Park Night into the clubhouse. — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) June 28, 2022

Today’s Game Info:

You can find the game on 710 Seattle Sports (radio) or ROOT Sports NW (TV), or stream it via fuboTV (local) or MLB TV (out of area). Tonight’s game starts at 7:10 PT.