Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/28/22: Carlos Santana, Sergio Romo, and Oneil Cruz

The Mariners made a trade with the Kansas City Royals to try and bolster their lineup, acquiring Carlos Santana

We’ve acquired INF Carlos Santana and cash considerations from the Royals in exchange for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming.



https://t.co/psuyT5Ojsn pic.twitter.com/QFfWP2VC3a — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 27, 2022

In case you somehow missed all the brouhaha between the Mariners and Angels on Sunday, Jomboy did a breakdown of the whole thing

Luis Torrens is reported to have injured his shoulder in the Sunday scrap, and Andrew Knapp was called up to the club

Mariners Select C Andrew Knapp



Mariners Select C Andrew Knapp

Justin Upton shared his thoughts on the subject on Seattle Sports (710 AM)

We really appreciated Justin Upton joining us and sharing his candid comments about why the Mariners are frustrated with the Angels using a double standard in trying to justify their outrage.

Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe highlighted what was especially egregious about the Angel’s actions, and their thoughts on how MLB should respond, and why

“I think baseball has to take a strong stand on the Angels here.”



"I think baseball has to take a strong stand on the Angels here."

Well said, @ChrisRose. Unsurprising to see non-partisan third parties side with the Mariners on this.

MLB handed out the suspensions, and all three Mariners players intend to appeal

Suspensions from Angels-Mariners brawl:



- Phil Nevin: 10 games

- Jesse Winker: 7 games

- J.P Crawford, Anthony Rendon, Dom Chiti: 5 games

- Andrew Wantz, Ryan Tepera: 3 games

- Julio Rodriguez, Raisel Iglesias, Ray Montgomery, Manny Del Campo: 2 games

- Bill Haselman: 1 game — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2022

In regards to Julio Rodríguez’s involvement in particular, or lack thereof:

Julio Rodriguez on his suspension: "They were just saying that I threw punches. But I honestly don't know. We're going to review that and we're just going to see. ... We're definitely appealing that because I definitely didn't throw a punch to anybody."

The Mariners-Angels brawl on Sunday is far from the only scandal in Anaheim as of late, as the Angel Stadium scandal continues to develop, this time with a grand jury calling out Anaheim City Council for their lack of transparency

The Angels also made some roster moves, picking up Dillon Thomas off of waivers from the Houston Astros

The #Angels have claimed OF Dillon Thomas off waivers from the Houston Astros. He has been assigned to Triple-A @SaltLakeBees.



In a corresponding move, RHP Kyle Barraclough has been designated for assignment. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 27, 2022

Sergio Romo may soon have a landing spot in Toronto

Sergio Romo close to signing an MLB deal with Blue Jays

Announcements have been made regarding coaches and trainers for the All Star Game

MLB announces coaches, trainers for next month's All-Star Game:

Jordan Shusterman made the case for a Rafael Devers extension with the Red Sox

Oneil Cruz went yard for the first time this season

Oh, my!



Oh, my!

It's the first home run of the season for Oneil Cruz!

There are some big legacy names in baseball, but one group hopes to stand out in their own way:

Pedro Martinez Jr, Manny Ramirez Jr, D’Angelo Ortiz, Jaden Sheffield and Kade Foulke all have famous last names



This summer, they’re trying to build their own legacies with the Brockton Rox



“We’re not trying to be our dads.”https://t.co/QD4eiHvEkX pic.twitter.com/jraPTX5Q6x — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 27, 2022

The Seattle Mariners have some of the best fans in the league, and Sofie was a shining example of that, arranging for some pizza to be delivered to Winker after his ejection on Sunday. But the story didn’t end there. Sofie also rallied fans to pool tips to the delivery driver, Simranjeet, making a friend in the process.

And I got a friend out of it! So wonderful to have talked to you and shared this experience with you today.

Simranjeet then turned around and paid it forward, making a donation as well

Much love and appreciation to the Sofies and Simranjeets of the world.

Good news for Seattle Kraken fans, as they are making an effort to make games more affordable to attend next season