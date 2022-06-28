 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/28/22: Carlos Santana, Sergio Romo, and Oneil Cruz

Also rising stars, acts of kindness, and plenty of news concerning the Disgraced Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

By Bren Everfolly
Oakland Athletics v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners made a trade with the Kansas City Royals to try and bolster their lineup, acquiring Carlos Santana

  • Luis Torrens is reported to have injured his shoulder in the Sunday scrap, and Andrew Knapp was called up to the club

  • Justin Upton shared his thoughts on the subject on Seattle Sports (710 AM)

  • Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe highlighted what was especially egregious about the Angel’s actions, and their thoughts on how MLB should respond, and why

  • MLB handed out the suspensions, and all three Mariners players intend to appeal

  • In regards to Julio Rodríguez’s involvement in particular, or lack thereof:

Across the league...

  • The Mariners-Angels brawl on Sunday is far from the only scandal in Anaheim as of late, as the Angel Stadium scandal continues to develop, this time with a grand jury calling out Anaheim City Council for their lack of transparency

  • The Angels also made some roster moves, picking up Dillon Thomas off of waivers from the Houston Astros

  • Sergio Romo may soon have a landing spot in Toronto

  • Announcements have been made regarding coaches and trainers for the All Star Game

  • Jordan Shusterman made the case for a Rafael Devers extension with the Red Sox

  • Oneil Cruz went yard for the first time this season

  • There are some big legacy names in baseball, but one group hopes to stand out in their own way:

Bren’s picks...

  • The Seattle Mariners have some of the best fans in the league, and Sofie was a shining example of that, arranging for some pizza to be delivered to Winker after his ejection on Sunday. But the story didn’t end there. Sofie also rallied fans to pool tips to the delivery driver, Simranjeet, making a friend in the process.

Simranjeet then turned around and paid it forward, making a donation as well

Much love and appreciation to the Sofies and Simranjeets of the world.

  • Good news for Seattle Kraken fans, as they are making an effort to make games more affordable to attend next season

