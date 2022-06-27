6/27/22: Open Game Thread / Suspension details

With suspensions yet to come down from MLB, the Mariners get to run out their for-now best lineup possible. It’s pretty disappointing to see the lefty Frazier all the way down there at the eight-hole, but it’s deserved based on how he’s been hitting lately.

Injury news: in case you didn’t read John’s blurb, Luis Torrens got his shoulder beaten up in yesterday’s brawl and is headed to the 10-day IL. Andrew Knapp will be up in the meantime taking Torrens’s occasional at-bats, but this puts even more pressure on Cal Raleigh to continue to perform at the level he has for the past month.

Here’s a fun fact courtesy of Mariners PR: If Kirby strikes out three batters tonight and issues two walks or fewer, he’ll be the first pitcher in modern MLB history to have recorded 50 strikeouts while walking eight or fewer batters in his first 10 games. Fun fact!

First pitch is at 7:10 PM tonight and you can hear it on 710 Seattle Sports or watch on ROOT Sports NW (or stream on fuboTV). Out of area folks can catch the game on MLB TV.

Bonus News - Suspensions Dropped

Angels manager Phil Nevin has received a 10-game suspension for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place.

Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker has received a seven-game suspension for actions that caused the incident and for fighting.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident and for leaving the dugout while on the Injured List. His suspension will be served when he returns from the Injured List. In addition to the suspension, Rendon is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the Angels’ next seven games.

Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti has received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has received a five-game suspension for fighting.

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz has received a three-game suspension for his intentional throwing at Jesse Winker of the Mariners while warnings were in place. Wantz is not appealing and will begin serving his suspension tonight.

Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera has received a three-game suspension for his actions.

Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias has received a two-game suspension for his actions.

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez has received a two-game suspension for his actions.

Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery has received a two-game suspension for his actions.

The Mariners have been told they can stagger the suspensions of Winker, Crawford and Rodriguez, but they aren't allowed to add another player to the active roster — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 28, 2022