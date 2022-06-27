Luis Torrens hits 10-day IL as C Andrew Knapp recalled in Angels brawl fallout

The Seattle Mariners have placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder injury sustained during yesterday’s brawl with the Angels, incited by Mike Trout’s comments to the media following Saturday night’s game and multiple intentional pitches thrown at Mariners players the following afternoon seemingly at the behest of interim manager Phil Nevin. The injury has pushed Seattle to promote veteran C Andrew Knapp, a recent minor league signing acquired just over a month ago after being jettisoned by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Knapp has played in parts of six big league seasons, all for clubs based in the state of Pennsylvania. His first five seasons were in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, wherein he struggled to quite lock in the trust of the organization due to a middling defensive reputation and subpar offensive numbers. He took over as the primary backup for JT Realmuto in 2019 and enjoyed a strong short campaign in 2020, but could not generate any offense in 2021 in part due to a series of unfortunate events, including a concussion, an unrelated month on the injured list, and a trip to the bereavement list. While Knapp got a brief run of play in Pittsburgh this spring, the 30-year-old has spent all his time in Tacoma since joining the organization.