Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/27/22: Kyle Seager, Bryce Harper, and Ole Miss

Plus a fun Vogey clip

By Zach Mason
/ new

The Mariners return home tonight after a 5-1 road trip, hopefully gassed up after yesterday’s beanball. Presumably the biggest Mariners news of the day will be the incoming suspensions. But until those are announced, this’ll have to tide us over.

In Mariners news...

  • With a likely suspension for Winker coming, Jarred Kelenic may be back before the Mariners had planned. Good thing he’s looking a bit better lately.

Around the league...

  • In devestating news for MLB, the Phillies, and my fantasy team, Bryce Harper fractured his thumb on a wild pitch by Blake Snell. He’ll be evaluated this week, but an extended absence is guaranteed.
  • While he was on the IL, Julio slashed .313/.377/.604 with 3 home runs and 2 stolen bases, but Julio’s ROY rival is back.
  • As is another young star.
  • If the Mariners opt not to bring Kelenic back up, maybe they’d be interested in this.
  • Sad day for the Willians Astudillo Fan Club, as the folk hero was DFA’d by Miami.
  • Ole Miss won the College World Series for the first time in school history.
  • Ryan Resch of the Phoenix Suns front office is now the first openly gay person to work in NBA ops after coming out this weekend. ESPN has the story, which is well worth your time.

Zach’s Picks...

  • In an unbelievably fun story, an archaeologist was screwing around on Google Maps when he thought this looked man-made. Some scuba gear later, he dug up a 6,000 year-old civilization that had gone undiscovered off the coast of Croatia.

