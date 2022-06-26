6/26/2022: Open Game Thread

The Mariners are on their longest winning streak of the season. Today, they look to beat the Angels to finish their second sweep in a row. It would be the Mariners first undefeated road trip since 2016 (also against Oakland and Anaheim). Here’s the lineup they’ll be rolling with to try to accomplish the feat:

Oops, sorry, that’s the lineup from June 26, 2019. That was a team that wasn’t trying to compete, which is definitely, obviously, clearly not the lineup they’re running out in 2022, the year they’re trying to finally break the playoff drought. Here’s today’s lineup:

Marco Gonzales has a career wRC+ of 47. If these are the best nine available position players, why use the DH? If I was Dylan Moore, I’d be insulted about batting eighth in this lineup. If I were Taylor Trammell, I’d be insulted about sitting while they use this lineup, matchups be damned. And If I were Jarred Kelenic, I’d be insulted about everything because that’d be my general MO since I’d be Jarred Kelenic.

At least the Angels are doing roughly the same thing.

First pitch: 1:07 Pacific Daylight Time

TV: ROOT and mlb.tv (Sims and Blow)

Radio: 710 AM and mariners.com (Rizzs, who got fined by Dylan Moore today, we believe for wearing Angels red, and Goldy)