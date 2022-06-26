 clock menu more-arrow no yes

6/26/2022: Open Game Thread

Angels in the outfield, infield, behind the dish, and on the mound

By Zach Mason
Feds investigating Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu over Angel Stadium sale
Hard to believe this dump is worth bribing someone over
Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The Mariners are on their longest winning streak of the season. Today, they look to beat the Angels to finish their second sweep in a row. It would be the Mariners first undefeated road trip since 2016 (also against Oakland and Anaheim). Here’s the lineup they’ll be rolling with to try to accomplish the feat:

Oops, sorry, that’s the lineup from June 26, 2019. That was a team that wasn’t trying to compete, which is definitely, obviously, clearly not the lineup they’re running out in 2022, the year they’re trying to finally break the playoff drought. Here’s today’s lineup:

You’ll have to forgive my confusion

Marco Gonzales has a career wRC+ of 47. If these are the best nine available position players, why use the DH? If I was Dylan Moore, I’d be insulted about batting eighth in this lineup. If I were Taylor Trammell, I’d be insulted about sitting while they use this lineup, matchups be damned. And If I were Jarred Kelenic, I’d be insulted about everything because that’d be my general MO since I’d be Jarred Kelenic.

At least the Angels are doing roughly the same thing.

First pitch: 1:07 Pacific Daylight Time

TV: ROOT and mlb.tv (Sims and Blow)

Radio: 710 AM and mariners.com (Rizzs, who got fined by Dylan Moore today, we believe for wearing Angels red, and Goldy)

