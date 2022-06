Icewind Dale: Cal Raleigh (WPA .257)

Hotsmog Steve: J.P. Crawford (WPA -.135)

OTD in Ichiro: 2014: A Yankees-Rangers game that was started by two Japanese pitchers, Hiroki Kuroda and Yu Darvish, ends with Ichiro’s second of two career walk-off home runs. 2017: at 43 years, 256 days, he becomes the oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900, passing Rickey Henderson who did it at 43 years, 211 days old in 2002.