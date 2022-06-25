Mariners Social Media Spotlight: The GOAT meets Mike Trout, Vogey Monster, Seattle’s next QB

Happy Saturday, Lookout Landing readers! A reminder that I’m a twin and have a special need for attention and constant affirmation, so please give me a follow on Instagram here and Twitter here.

In Mariner Land...

Thanks to RootSportsNW’s Instagram we’re going to watch this moment over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

This weekly blog post is just turning into a Seager Family Fan Account

The wedding planners behind J.P. Crawford’s wedding posted some BTS photos this week.

Winker family content is my weakness.

In Baseball Land...

Cookie Monster: cookies; Vogey Monster: bats

The Kansas City Royals had some pretty cool guys over to their place this week...

Freddie (Not so)Free(of tears)man receives his WS ring before the Dodgers squared up with the Braves in Atlanta

In Shay Land...

Not gonna lie, I don’t really follow football anymore. It was the insanely cold Championship Parade in 2014 that did it for me. I did take this cool shot of Marshawn at the event though...

In any case, this is leading me up to this post from Seattle Sports 710AM that I’m going to throw a poll down below for.