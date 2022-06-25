 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: The GOAT meets Mike Trout, Vogey Monster, Seattle’s next QB

Pics to prove it happened.

By Shay Weintraub
MLB: JUN 24 Mariners at Angels Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Mariner Land...

  • Thanks to RootSportsNW’s Instagram we’re going to watch this moment over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.
  • This weekly blog post is just turning into a Seager Family Fan Account
  • The wedding planners behind J.P. Crawford’s wedding posted some BTS photos this week.
  • Winker family content is my weakness.

In Baseball Land...

  • Cookie Monster: cookies; Vogey Monster: bats
  • Freddie (Not so)Free(of tears)man receives his WS ring before the Dodgers squared up with the Braves in Atlanta

In Shay Land...

  • Not gonna lie, I don’t really follow football anymore. It was the insanely cold Championship Parade in 2014 that did it for me. I did take this cool shot of Marshawn at the event though...
Fans raise their cell phones, and a pom-pom, as Marshawn Lynch passes by during the Seattle Seahawks Champions Parade in Seattle on February 5th, in an attempt to capture a picture of the running back. Lynch sat atop a “Ride the Duck” tour bus carrying the Seahawks’ cheerleaders, the Seagals, as he threw Skittles to the roaring crowd.
In any case, this is leading me up to this post from Seattle Sports 710AM that I’m going to throw a poll down below for.

Poll

Who do you want to see QB’ing for Seattle in 2022?

