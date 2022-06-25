Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/25/22: Ty France, Aaron Judge, and Frankie Montas

Hello and happy Saturday! Let’s hope the M’s can keep rolling along this evening against the Angels. Until then, here’s the latest from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Well, Ty France will be out for at least the next week or so. Damn it.
Ty France says he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his forearm/elbow area and is headed to the 10-day injured list. But he’s optimistic that with rest and treatment, he won’t be out for an extended period.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 25, 2022
- Julio is among pretty good company here!
Julio Rodríguez is the 10th player with a 10+ HR/10+ SB season at age 21 or younger since 2012: pic.twitter.com/BDiO17xFag— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) June 25, 2022
Around the league...
- Lookout Landing alum Amanda Lane wrote about the first-ever female umpire in MLB, who called her first game exactly 50 years ago.
- Aaron Judge declined a $19 million arbitration settlement offer from the Yankees and seeks to take his case to arbitration. Judge is set to be a free agent at the end of this season and his relationship with the Yankees is doubtless being strained by this negotiation.
- Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel will finally make his MLB debut.
Phillies put Connor Brogdon on the Covid IL. They are calling up Mark Appel.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 25, 2022
- Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson is done for the year after tearing his ACL.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wrote about the tremendous season Frankie Montas is having in a lost season for Oakland.
- This is super detailed!
There’s a new #Padres mural up in Chula Vista, of @_JorgeAlfaro11 and his now infamous slogan It’s on Third Ave., same street as the Machado mural, behind Bar Sin Nombre and Three Punk Ales. (The “tape” is done by the artists, and painted over the second word.) pic.twitter.com/qy3p7eiTlQ— Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) June 24, 2022
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic notes that the expanded playoffs do not seem to be leading to an increased desire to win among baseball teams. ($)
- They always get better when they leave etc etc.
Jimmy Yacabonis is throwing freakin' UFOs. pic.twitter.com/zGYZM6rPt4— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- If you live in Seattle, don’t cross the picket line this weekend!
Tomorrow, SEVEN Seattle Starbucks locations will be ON STRIKE… including THE ORIGINAL STARBUCKS STORE at Pike Place, as the company is forcing baristas across the new “Heritage District” out of their jobs pic.twitter.com/Vm1T4oqTeK— SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) June 25, 2022
