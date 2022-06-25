 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/25/22: Ty France, Aaron Judge, and Frankie Montas

Even the Yankees are cheapskates.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello and happy Saturday! Let’s hope the M’s can keep rolling along this evening against the Angels. Until then, here’s the latest from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Well, Ty France will be out for at least the next week or so. Damn it.
  • Julio is among pretty good company here!

Around the league...

  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic notes that the expanded playoffs do not seem to be leading to an increased desire to win among baseball teams. ($)
  • They always get better when they leave etc etc.

Anders’ picks...

  • If you live in Seattle, don’t cross the picket line this weekend!

