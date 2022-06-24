6/24/22: Open Game Thread

As I returned from my wonderful visit to Seattle, I had a brief stop at LAX. I did not leave the plane or even get out of my seat as I sat there for an hour. Yet I was still in LA more than the Angels are.

Anyway, the Mariners won yesterday on accident, here’s hoping they can win today on purpose. And they’ll be playing with these lineups:

As a J.P. leadoff enthusiast, this lineup is not terrible. Winker batting third is A Choice, but maybe not a bad one? I don’t know. I weary of lineup discourse and simply want the Mariners to win baseball games.

I’m so sick of the Angels. I went to three of the games in that last series, and they lost all of them. Please, Mariners, please beat the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Game start: 6:38 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports