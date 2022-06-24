Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/24/22: Tom Murphy, Hillsboro Hops, and Willie Calhoun

Good morning y’all, here are today’s links.
In Mariners news...
- Unfortunate but unsurprising turn of events for Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, his season is sadly over.
Injury update on Tom Murphy… he has decided to have surgery on his shoulder. Tried everything he could to come back but according to Servais it was time for him to shut it down. Really tough for Tom and a big loss given how much he means to the team.— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) June 23, 2022
- Longtime Mariners southpaw and fan favorite Roenis Elías cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to return to Triple-A Tacoma in lieu of electing free agency.
- Juliooooo got the MLB hype video treatment for MLB Central.
Around the league...
- Evan Drellich of The Athletic dug into the undersupported conditions big league clubs are putting players in during extended spring training, a common location for rehabbing big leaguers and top prospects, but also dozens of players waiting to start the short season complex leagues. For the first couple months of the season, among other league-wide issues, five teams (Anaheim, Cincinnati, Miami, Milwaukee, and Oakland) do not pay their players during this time.
- The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers agreed on an outfielder swap, with the Giants receiving Willie Calhoun in exchange for Steven Duggar.
- The College Baseball World Series has been a great one so far in Omaha, including, well, something I’ve never really seen before.
@jon_bois watching baseball pic.twitter.com/dtymBVata9— Michael C. Stibbs (@Stibbs) June 20, 2022
- The High-A Hillsboro Hops announced a plan to expand and upgrade their park, further improving the current nearest affiliated ballclub to the city of Portland, OR.
- Former Mariners reliever RHP David McKay was traded back to the Tampa Bay Rays from the New York Yankees, with Tampa placing OF Manuel Margot on the 60-day IL to make room.
- Dan Szymborski at FanGraphs looked into which individual players hold the greatest impact on their team’s playoff odds if they were to get hurt.
- The Chicago White Sox have dug into their pool of prospects once again, calling up promising Venezuelan OF Lenyn Sosa, who hails from the same hometown as Mariners 3B Eugenio Suárez.
- Yesterday was the anniversary of one of King Félix’s most exceptional achievements.
#PitchersWhoRake: King Felix edition— MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2022
OTD in 2008, Félix Hernández hit a grand slam off Johan Santana.
(MLB x @DairyQueen) pic.twitter.com/H0dSatRx2p
