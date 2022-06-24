 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/24/22: Tom Murphy, Hillsboro Hops, and Willie Calhoun

Friday.

By John Trupin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning y’all, here are today’s links.

In Mariners news...

  • Unfortunate but unsurprising turn of events for Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, his season is sadly over.

Around the league...

  • Evan Drellich of The Athletic dug into the undersupported conditions big league clubs are putting players in during extended spring training, a common location for rehabbing big leaguers and top prospects, but also dozens of players waiting to start the short season complex leagues. For the first couple months of the season, among other league-wide issues, five teams (Anaheim, Cincinnati, Miami, Milwaukee, and Oakland) do not pay their players during this time.
  • The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers agreed on an outfielder swap, with the Giants receiving Willie Calhoun in exchange for Steven Duggar.
  • The College Baseball World Series has been a great one so far in Omaha, including, well, something I’ve never really seen before.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...