FanPost Friday: Summer is finally here, just in time for everything to fall apart (maybe?)

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. We don’t like to sugarcoat things here at Lookout Landing, and if you’re still reading the site regularly, you know how rough that 5-game series versus the Angels was last week. I figured, barring a sweep of the Athletics, that was definitely a wrap on the 2022 Seattle Mariners. Not mathematically, of course, as it’s not even July yet. But, both pragmatically and certainly, um, spiritually(?), it very much felt like the season died in a 1-4 home series versus the god damned Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Again with the Angels and the killing of the hopes and dreams of Mariners fans. Yeesh.
And yet here we are, fresh off a “get-right” series sweep of Oakland in which Jesse Winker’s bat finally came alive, Julio continued to JULIOOOOOO, and the pitching staff allowed three whole runs. Looking straight ahead, the Mariners have a chance at sweet, sweet vengeance against the Angels, then it’s back home to face the not-great Orioles again, and then once again it’s the last place Athletics. I feel like I’ve said this several times this season and it hasn’t really happened yet, but now’s another GREAT CHANCE to get right back in the thick of the race for second place in the division and even the AL Wild Card.
So! We know the vibes have been mostly bad the last few weeks. The team has under-performed when it mattered and they’d played themselves into a nearly insurmountable hole. And yet....
Plus! It’s finally, FINALLY summer in the Northwest!!! Can you believe it? I certainly can’t. It’s going to be in the mid 80’s this weekend! Just in time for Pride Weekend in Seattle, even. So, in light of the weather, the crumbling state of the world, and the face that the Mariners are only mostly dead and not completely dead, it’s time for a....
End of June Vibe Check!
Poll
Will the Mariners sweep the Angels this weekend?
-
16%
Hell yes.
-
29%
Nope.
-
54%
F*ck off, Mike Trout
Poll
Can the Mariners, at the very least, win the next three series? (Angels, Orioles, and A’s)
-
50%
Yes.
-
5%
No.
-
36%
No, but they can win two out of three.
-
6%
They’re gonna lose all three.
Poll
If Ty France misses more than 5 games, is the season effectively over?
-
38%
Yes.
-
33%
No.
-
27%
Viva la France!
Poll
Is Jesse Winker fixed?
-
14%
Yes!
-
15%
No.
-
70%
Ask me again in a week.
Poll
Are you planning to go to any more Mariners games, home or road, this season?
-
52%
Of course.
-
20%
Nah, I’m done.
-
7%
Depends on the weather.
-
19%
Depends on if they’re still in contention at all.
Poll
When will Mitch Haniger return to the team?
-
5%
First week of July
-
6%
Second week of July
-
35%
Third week of July
-
9%
Fourth week of July
-
43%
Not until August
Poll
Is it possible we’re under appreciating Taylor Trammell right now?
-
51%
Yes.
-
20%
No.
-
28%
I appreciates him a lot!
Poll
Will Kyle Lewis play another game for the Mariners this season?
-
46%
Yes.
-
29%
No :(
-
24%
How DARE you.
Okay, that’s it for me. Stay safe and healthy out there and enjoy the weather however you see fit. Keep hope alive for another week or so, Mariners! I dare you!
Loading comments...