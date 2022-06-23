 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

32-39: Chart

Your 2021 Seattle Mariners, long live Chaos Ball!

By LouFishSadin
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
oops I think we won
Baseball Savant

Ty France just needs to RICE for a few days: Jesse Winker, .413 (with no hits!)

Ty France needs a whole new elbow: Eugenio Suárez, -.226 (also with no hits)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...