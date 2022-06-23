Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 32-39: Chart Your 2021 Seattle Mariners, long live Chaos Ball! By LouFishSadin Jun 23, 2022, 3:49pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 32-39: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images oops I think we won Baseball Savant Ty France just needs to RICE for a few days: Jesse Winker, .413 (with no hits!) Ty France needs a whole new elbow: Eugenio Suárez, -.226 (also with no hits) More From Lookout Landing 6/23/22: Open Game Thread Lookout Landing Podcast 192: We Come Back To You Now, At The Turn Of The Tide Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/22: Ken Giles, Stefen Romero, and Austin Hays The Seattle Mariners super smash the Oakland Athletics in their own living room, shut them out 9-0 behind dominant Kirby 31-39: Chart 6/22/22: Open Game Thread 2 Loading comments...
