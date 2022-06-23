6/23/22: Open Game Thread

Today the Mariners go for their second series sweep of the season in what will be the most challenging game of the series against the Athletics. They’ll be facing (not for long) A’s ace Frankie Montas, the most credible obstacle to the offensive rampage the M’s have been on these last two games. Countering Montas on the mound will be Robbie Ray, whose addition of an effective sinker in his past two starts has him finally looking like the Cy Young winner the Mariners signed.

This lineup looks similar to yesterday’s, with Luis Torrens swapped in for Cal Raleigh, and Abraham Toro at third, giving Eugenio Suárez a DH day. Hopefully it will yield similar results.

Game start: 12:37 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW (Goldsmith/Blowers)

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports (Rizzs/Sims)

... and while you’re here, enjoy reliving this: