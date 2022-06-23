 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/22: Ken Giles, Stefen Romero, and Austin Hays

Thursday morning links!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning folks! Along we roll to the day’s links.

In Mariners news...

  • This is pretty surprising news for both players.
  • Shannon Drayer wrote about the journey that Ken Giles has gone on to get back to the mound.
  • Troubling reports have emerged from a handful of T-Mobile Park concessions employees who allege they have not been receiving paychecks or tip money that was intended for them. At the moment, no official media outlets are reporting this story, but this is definitely worth monitoring.

Around the league...

  • The Dodgers are calling up former Mariner Stefen Romero. Once he appears in a game, it’ll be his first big league action since 2016 after he spent the last several years in Japan.
  • The arbitration cases are winding down and it’s good to see a player winning one.
  • Reid Detmers, the Angels youngster who threw a no-hitter earlier this year, has been sent down to Triple-A.
  • Austin Hays hit for the cycle yesterday.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...