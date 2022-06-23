Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/23/22: Ken Giles, Stefen Romero, and Austin Hays

Good morning folks! Along we roll to the day’s links.
In Mariners news...
- This is pretty surprising news for both players.
Sergio Romo and Joey Gerber have cleared unconditional release waivers and are now free agents.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 22, 2022
- Shannon Drayer wrote about the journey that Ken Giles has gone on to get back to the mound.
- Troubling reports have emerged from a handful of T-Mobile Park concessions employees who allege they have not been receiving paychecks or tip money that was intended for them. At the moment, no official media outlets are reporting this story, but this is definitely worth monitoring.
Around the league...
- The Dodgers are calling up former Mariner Stefen Romero. Once he appears in a game, it’ll be his first big league action since 2016 after he spent the last several years in Japan.
- The arbitration cases are winding down and it’s good to see a player winning one.
Atlanta ace Max Fried won his arbitration case. He'll receive a salary of $6.85 million this season instead of the $6.6 million the Braves were offering. Ryan Hamill and Evan Green of CAA Baseball presented Fried's case.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 22, 2022
One case left on the docket: Aaron Judge vs. the Yankees.
- Reid Detmers, the Angels youngster who threw a no-hitter earlier this year, has been sent down to Triple-A.
- Austin Hays hit for the cycle yesterday.
FOR THE CYCLE— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 23, 2022
Hays is the sixth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/lYZewPPGFM
