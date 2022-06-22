6/22/22: Open Game Thread

The Seattle Mariners attempt possibly their most crucial challenge of the season yet: trying to get two decisive, offense-driven victories in a row. Their opponent will be the worst-in-the-league Oakland Athletics, so it can’t be that hard, right? Right? Helping them along the way will be starting pitcher George Kirby, who has been having a stellar rookie season so far.

J.P. Crawford continues to sit atop the lineup in the leadoff spot. In cleanup is Jesse Winker, who manned the same spot yesterday and had a 2-for-5 night with two runs batted in.

Speaking of Jesse Winker, if you haven’t already and you have time before the game, you should absolutely check out Zach Mason’s deep dive into his woes this season.

In other Mariners news, two recent DFAs cleared waivers.

Sergio Romo and Joey Gerber have cleared unconditional release waivers and are now free agents. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 22, 2022

Game start: 6:40 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)