Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/22: Robbie Ray, Mark Canha, and Dae-Ho Lee

Is Robbie Ray good again? For real this time?

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Good morning! Baseball is happening and we’re here to talk about it.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • It seems we have no choice but to stan.
  • If you’ve been wondering what Dae-Ho has been up to: he’s still crushing it.
  • Major League Baseball is making more changes to the ball this season, per The Athletic. Officials have ruled that all baseballs should be “muddied” before games so pitchers can get a grip on the ball more easily. ($)
  • Major League Baseball released its first All-Star voting update of the season. The Blue Jays are absolutely dominating the field this year.

Anders’ picks...

  • Could the same thing be said of Swiper from Dora the Explorer? Team Rocket In Pokémon?

