Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/22: Robbie Ray, Mark Canha, and Dae-Ho Lee

In Mariners news...
- Lookout Landing alum Michael Ajeto wrote about the newest evolution of Robbie Ray in a piece for Baseball Prospectus. ($)
Around the league...
- It seems we have no choice but to stan.
Some thoughtful stuff from #Mets Mark Canha. (Via @martinonyc for @sny). The full article is worth your time. pic.twitter.com/GPV9OV0WVA— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) June 21, 2022
- If you’ve been wondering what Dae-Ho has been up to: he’s still crushing it.
Dae-ho Lee is leading the KBO in batting average (.353). He just turned 40 today, and this is his final season. What a swan song so far.— Justin Choi (@justinochoi) June 21, 2022
- Major League Baseball is making more changes to the ball this season, per The Athletic. Officials have ruled that all baseballs should be “muddied” before games so pitchers can get a grip on the ball more easily. ($)
- Major League Baseball released its first All-Star voting update of the season. The Blue Jays are absolutely dominating the field this year.
Anders’ picks...
June 19, 2022
