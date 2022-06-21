30-39: Chart

Mariners 8, Athletics 2
BMOC (Big Marco On Coliseum): Marco Gonzales, .345 WPA
Equipment Manager: J.P. Crawford, -.145 WPA
This day in Ichiro, 2018: the iconic moment where Ichiro put on a disguise in order to watch the Mariners play the Yankees from the dugout at Yankee Stadium. Also known as the day that launched a thousand PFPs.
Ichi-who?— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 22, 2018
AP photographer Bill Kostroun spotted Ichiro Suzuki hiding in a fake mustache and glasses in the Mariners dugout at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/uNMSn0lsAJ pic.twitter.com/KBxk4La4NQ
