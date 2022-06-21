Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/21/22: Darren McCaughan, Oneil Cruz, Manuel Margot

In Mariners news:
- the M’s made some big league moves yesterday, with some new and old faces saying goodbye, and some others making their return
- the Mariners Care Foundation has an auction going on until Friday, with net proceeds going to a good cause
There’s still time to place your bid on our signed #WearOrange T-shirts, with net proceeds going to @WAStateCommerce’s Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention.— The Mariners Care Foundation (@MarinersCare) June 20, 2022
The auction runs until Friday night at https://t.co/kNTWx1T32H. https://t.co/oV2XYvC4xa
- In the Pacific Coast League, Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Darren McCaughan was named pitcher of the week
An outstanding start earns Darren McCaughan PCL Pitcher of the Week honors #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/ft6ZHLqvsc— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) June 20, 2022
- Wise words we all should take to heart from Mariners great Edgar Martinez
When we struggle in sports, the present thought or image can be negative because of a recent failure, I would replace my recent thought or image to a positive one, I only have control of my thoughts or images. I always wanted positive thoughts or images when I compete. https://t.co/4WKCzLRkI3— Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) June 20, 2022
Around the league:
- Oneil Cruz of the Pirates made this rocket of a play:
So: ONeil Cruz has been back up for about 25 minutes. He's already got the hardest tracked throw by an infielder of the season (96.7). I think that's going to work. pic.twitter.com/0vOCbs6BVo— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) June 21, 2022
- The Rays are likely adding a few names to their injured list
Rays Expected To Place Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier On Injured List https://t.co/YcDExwve6T pic.twitter.com/2nBiNH8JWd— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 21, 2022
- the Dodgers acquired some outfield depth from the Tigers
Dodgers Nearing Deal For Trayce Thompson https://t.co/q4pBkJBOdI pic.twitter.com/UoyEVMmwDy— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 20, 2022
- Bally Sports is going to provide a streaming only package for in-market Royals fans that may not have or may not want a cable package. It will be worth watching the success or failure of this offering, as it could offer a solution other markets (coughmarinerscough) may want to mimic.
Bally Sports Kansas City to begin direct-to-consumer service this week at $19.99 per month https://t.co/AkXqrwgKjU pic.twitter.com/i2HoLrR9gI— Royals Review (@royalsreview) June 20, 2022
Bren’s pick:
- the Modesto Nuts twitter account shared this almost-too-wholesome moment between catching prospect Harry Ford and his dad
Harry Ford & his dad are so wholesome pic.twitter.com/ntpx5nXd5Q— Modesto Nuts (@ModestoNuts) June 20, 2022
