Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/21/22: Darren McCaughan, Oneil Cruz, Manuel Margot

Performances worthy of flowers, a few more losses to injury, and a cause worth supporting

By Bren Everfolly
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In Mariners news:

  • the M’s made some big league moves yesterday, with some new and old faces saying goodbye, and some others making their return
  • the Mariners Care Foundation has an auction going on until Friday, with net proceeds going to a good cause

  • In the Pacific Coast League, Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Darren McCaughan was named pitcher of the week

  • Wise words we all should take to heart from Mariners great Edgar Martinez

Around the league:

  • Oneil Cruz of the Pirates made this rocket of a play:

  • The Rays are likely adding a few names to their injured list

  • the Dodgers acquired some outfield depth from the Tigers

  • Bally Sports is going to provide a streaming only package for in-market Royals fans that may not have or may not want a cable package. It will be worth watching the success or failure of this offering, as it could offer a solution other markets (coughmarinerscough) may want to mimic.

Bren’s pick:

  • the Modesto Nuts twitter account shared this almost-too-wholesome moment between catching prospect Harry Ford and his dad

