Mariners call up Ken Giles & Kevin Padlo, DFA Sergio Romo & Roenis Elías

Patience is a virtue, and when it comes to large-scale moves, Mariners fans might have to wait a bit longer. But if you just wanted something to happen today, it took until 10:30am PT for you to get your wish:

The Mariners have called up Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo, DFA'd Roenis Elias and Sergio Romo.



Today is the deadline to get to the 13 pitcher limit. The Mariners now have 4 on the bench. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 20, 2022

It’s great to see Ken Giles finally called up and ready to pitch in the bigs; the 31-year-old threw just 3.2 IP in 2020 and missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and followed that up with a middle finger tendon issue that sidelined him for the last few months.

The other new Mariner on the roster is Kevin Padlo, who has bounced around the MLB fringes for the past few years. Though just 25 years old, Padlo has spent time in four different organizations, and this marks his second go-around with the M’s org following his one (1) at-bat last year (he struck out). As Shannon Drayer points out in her tweet, his call-up is more of a reflection of the 13-pitcher roster limit than anything else, as his skillset feels more akin to a budget Dylan Moore than anything else.

Meanwhile, Roenis Elías and Sergio Romo find themselves on the way out. Elías could well pass waivers and return to Tacoma, and Romo will almost certainly pass waivers and elect free agency since his $2 million salary is fully guaranteed. Romo has been a wildly disappointing bullpen signing this season, allowing 18 hits in 14.1 innings en route to a 7.87 FIP.

These moves aren’t likely to move the needle much, but Giles in particular could provide a welcome boost to a bullpen that has struggled off and on this year. Then again, perhaps the biggest boost is not having to pitch to Mike Trout for a while.