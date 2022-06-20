Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/20/22: Luis Torrens, Yordan Álvarez, Manny Machado, Pirates rookies

Everyone say happy birthday to my mom, angel of light and love. Her present is not having to watch the Seattle Mariners on her birthday.

In Mariners news:

The Mariners played a pretty, pretty bad game yesterday, which maybe you knew. I did, because I had to recap it, which I did here.

One of Seattle’s rookies got a pretty special shoutout from one of the game’s greats.

Luis Torrens took Father’s Day as an opportunity to announce he’s going to be a daddy himself. Congratulations LT.

Around the league:

Yordan Álvarez has a minor hand injury and missed Sunday’s game, but Dusty Baker is hopeful he’ll be able to return after the Astros’ day off today.

J.J. Matijevic got the start in place of the injured Álvarez and was part of a historic day:

Also Pirates rookie Jack Suwinski had himself a pretty memorable day, as well:

Kate’s pick (really Grant’s pick):

