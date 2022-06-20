 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/20/22: Luis Torrens, Yordan Álvarez, Manny Machado, Pirates rookies

It’s a beautiful day to not think about the Seattle Mariners

By Kate Preusser
/ new
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
big maaaaan in a little booxxx
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone say happy birthday to my mom, angel of light and love. Her present is not having to watch the Seattle Mariners on her birthday.

My mom and me, back when Seattle had summers

In Mariners news:

  • The Mariners played a pretty, pretty bad game yesterday, which maybe you knew. I did, because I had to recap it, which I did here.
  • One of Seattle’s rookies got a pretty special shoutout from one of the game’s greats.
  • Luis Torrens took Father’s Day as an opportunity to announce he’s going to be a daddy himself. Congratulations LT.

Around the league:

  • Yordan Álvarez has a minor hand injury and missed Sunday’s game, but Dusty Baker is hopeful he’ll be able to return after the Astros’ day off today.
  • J.J. Matijevic got the start in place of the injured Álvarez and was part of a historic day:
  • Also Pirates rookie Jack Suwinski had himself a pretty memorable day, as well:

Kate’s pick (really Grant’s pick):

If you’re into this kind of thing, Homefield Apparel just launched a new line of WSU apparel. Grant describes their clothes as “impossibly comfy.”

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...