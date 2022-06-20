Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/20/22: Luis Torrens, Yordan Álvarez, Manny Machado, Pirates rookies

Everyone say happy birthday to my mom, angel of light and love. Her present is not having to watch the Seattle Mariners on her birthday.
In Mariners news:
- The Mariners played a pretty, pretty bad game yesterday, which maybe you knew. I did, because I had to recap it, which I did here.
- One of Seattle’s rookies got a pretty special shoutout from one of the game’s greats.
I love watching @JRODshow44 play. Plays with passion love and flare. Continue the grind. Only 21 future is bright @mariners @ROOTSPORTS_NW— 10 (@SimplyAJ10) June 18, 2022
- Luis Torrens took Father’s Day as an opportunity to announce he’s going to be a daddy himself. Congratulations LT.
Around the league:
- Yordan Álvarez has a minor hand injury and missed Sunday’s game, but Dusty Baker is hopeful he’ll be able to return after the Astros’ day off today.
- J.J. Matijevic got the start in place of the injured Álvarez and was part of a historic day:
Jerar Encarnación, Óscar González, Buddy Kennedy & J.J. Matijevic each hit 1st career HR today— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 20, 2022
That's tied for the 3rd-most 1st career HR hit on a single day
It's the most since 6/24/17: Matt Olson, Jaycob Brugman, Franklin Barreto, Ben Lively (1st 3 in same game off same P!)
- Also Pirates rookie Jack Suwinski had himself a pretty memorable day, as well:
#Pirates Jack Suwinski is the first rookie in #MLB history to hit 3 home runs in a game, including the walkoff— Joe Block (@joe_block) June 19, 2022
(via @StatsBySTATS)
- Some more exciting prospect news for the Pirates, who have already called up pitching prospect Roasny Contreras and shortstop Liover Peguero; they’re also calling up to prospect Oneil Cruz, as well as a personal favorite of mine, Bligh Madris. BlighGuys assemble!
- Manny Machado left yesterday’s Padres game with a sprained ankle; x-rays were negative.
- If you missed this yesterday, a really incredible story about former Mariner Nestor Cortes’s dad and his journey to the US from Cuba.
- Missed Father’s Day? Just want to get a gift for yourself? MLB TV is 50% off until 11:59 PM ET tonight (so 8:59 PM Pacific time). Use it to find your new favorite team who aren’t the Mariners.
