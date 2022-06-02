6/2/22: Open Game Thread

Last night wasn’t so fun, huh? Thankfully, a 9-2 loss to the Orioles isn’t the end of the world in this universe - in fact, the Mariners still have a shot to take a series and start digging out of the hole they fell into in May.

Abraham Toro makes his first start and second appearance since coming off the injured list, manning third base. Yay! In less good news, however, Kyle Lewis is still hurting:

Servais said that Kyle Lewis still isn't feeling great and has some symptoms from the concussion — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 2, 2022

Ughghgh. With concussions notoriously nebulous, it may be a while before we see Lewis back in action. Fingers crossed, though, that this one is mild!

Chris Flexen will look to build off of a strong start against Houston, with Baltimore running out a surprisingly balanced lineup (Cedric Mullins, despite the graphic, remains a left-handed hitter). Should he receive some run support, good things are bound to happen - and veteran righty Jordan Lyles feels as good of a target as ever.

Game Time: 4:05pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market folks

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat