Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/2/22: George Kirby, Mike Trout, and Robinson Canó

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Juan Mercedes tossed a 7-inning no-hitter on Tuesday night.
@MiLBMariners Juan Mercedes with the 7 inning complete game no-hitter in Everett tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ryy6HW2NIu— UMP-13-IRE (@npthree) June 1, 2022
- I had totally forgotten this trade was still unresolved.
The @Mariners have sent minor league INF Luis Chevalier to Cincinnati as the PTBNL in the April 16 trade that sent RHP Riley O’Brien to Seattle.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) June 1, 2022
- George Kirby is already out here setting records.
George Kirby is the FIRST pitcher in American League history (2nd in MLB history) with 28+ strikeouts and 3 or fewer walks over his first 5 career games.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) June 1, 2022
- Nathalie Alonso wrote about Veronica Hernández, the Modesto Nuts GM who is the first Latina GM in minor league baseball history.
Around the league...
- This story just won’t die.
Mike Trout declined to comment on whether Joc Pederson violated the rules of the fantasy league. He said he is unsure if he’ll resign as commissioner for this coming season. “Every commissioner I know gets booed,” he said.— Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) June 1, 2022
- Tommy Pham told his side of the story regarding the slap.
- This season is turning out to be pretty successful for the Mets.
Biggest division leads in MLB history on June 1st:— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) June 1, 2022
14 games - 2001 Mariners
11 games - 2017 Astros
10.5 games - 1971 Giants
10.5 games - 2022 Mets
- The Nationals are not entertaining the idea of trading Juan Soto.
- I’m guessing this means we’ll be able to see this in Seattle next year.
MLB announces details for the Draft Combine at Petco Park from June 14-20.— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) June 1, 2022
Fans can attend the combine on Friday, June 17. Tickets are free. Padres season ticket holders can access tickets beginning tomorrow at 10 am PT, general public access begins Friday at 10 am PT
- Robinson Canó’s time in San Diego was short-lived as he has already been released by the club.
Anders’ picks...
- For all of the Pokémon fans out there: it’s time to get excited.
✔️ New Pokémon— Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022
✔️ New Professors
✔️ New trailer
The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon #ScarletViolet trailer is finally here! pic.twitter.com/7CrdwWZGoS
