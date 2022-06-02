 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/2/22: George Kirby, Mike Trout, and Robinson Canó

Robinson Canó: bring him home? (I’m kidding)

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Good morning folks! Here are some links as we prepare for the final game in Baltimore.

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospect Juan Mercedes tossed a 7-inning no-hitter on Tuesday night.
  • I had totally forgotten this trade was still unresolved.
  • George Kirby is already out here setting records.

Around the league...

  • This story just won’t die.
  • The Nationals are not entertaining the idea of trading Juan Soto.
  • I’m guessing this means we’ll be able to see this in Seattle next year.

Anders’ picks...

  • For all of the Pokémon fans out there: it’s time to get excited.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...