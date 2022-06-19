 clock menu more-arrow no yes

29-39: Chart

The Mariners drop yet another game to the Angels

By Kate Preusser
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Happy Father’s Day
Angels 4, Mariners 0

The lack of chart art will continue until the Mariners play better.

Yeah I screenshot this graphic in the seventh, who’s gonna stop me? I’m the Mike Trout vs. the Mariners of screenshotting chart losses early.

Scoreless innings streak: 21, old enough to drink, baybee.

No WPA losers and winners today, everyone is a loser. Except Logan Gilbert, who aside from one bad pitch to Mike Trout was very solid. He just couldn’t overcome the team’s total lack of offense.

Blech. Gross. Bad.

