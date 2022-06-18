 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

6/18/22: Double Header Open Game Two Thread

Mariners hope to even the series, and the day, in game two of double header

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a rough loss in extras due to, what else, a Mike Trout home run, the Mariners hope to bounce back and take game two of the double header against the Angels. If they do so then the series will be split, leaving the door open for a series win tomorrow in their first set of the season against a division rival. If they lose, the vibes will be bad, and one has to wonder how much fight is left in this team, even though the season remains long.

The Mariners starting lineup for game two:

The Angels starting squad:

Penn Murfee gets the start in an apparent opener role:

There were also some between game moves made, including adding Tommy Milone for likely use in the remaining game.

Game start: 7:10 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...