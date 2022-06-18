6/18/22: Double Header Open Game Two Thread

After a rough loss in extras due to, what else, a Mike Trout home run, the Mariners hope to bounce back and take game two of the double header against the Angels. If they do so then the series will be split, leaving the door open for a series win tomorrow in their first set of the season against a division rival. If they lose, the vibes will be bad, and one has to wonder how much fight is left in this team, even though the season remains long.

Suarez takes the mound for game 2



Penn Murfee gets the start in an apparent opener role:

There were also some between game moves made, including adding Tommy Milone for likely use in the remaining game.

Mariners roster moves:



Tommy Milone, LHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Matt Festa, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

