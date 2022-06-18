6/18/22: Double Header Open Game One Thread

Today we have not one, but two, Seattle Mariners Steelheads baseball games to enjoy in a scheduled double header against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. Surprisingly, this is the first series against the Angels so far this season, and after splitting the first two games, today’s two are incredibly crucial. Starting game one for the Mariners will be Chris Flexen, and for the Angels it will be Patrick Sandoval.

If you are unfamiliar with the brief, but important history of the Seattle Steelheads, you can read more on their story here.

There are no real surprises in tonight’s lineup, with a few players being out of the starting lineup after a late game last night. Abraham Toro is getting the start at second base instead of Adam Frazier, and Luis Torrens slots in at catcher. Justin Upton is back in the lineup after last night’s scary hit by pitch on the helmet from a fastball, having cleared concussion protocols, and will be manning the designated hitter role.

Nothing official has been announced about who the starter for the second game will be, but it’s looking likely that it will be Justus Sheffield, as they have announced that he is the player being added as the 27th man allowed for double headers.

Game one start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)