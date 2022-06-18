Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/18/22: Lazaro Montes, Mike Zunino, and Taijuan Walker

Good morning everyone and happy doubleheader day! Here’s the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Lazaro Montes is living up to the billing so far.
17-year-old Lazaro Montes homered twice today in the DSL. In his first 7 professional games, he has:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 16, 2022
7 hits
7 walks
3 doubles
3 homers
9 RBI
Around the league...
- I’m sure we’ll get a Scott Servais rant about this soon (if we haven’t gotten one already that I’ve missed).
MLB sent memo to GMs, asst. GMs and managers yesterday saying that as of Monday, the limitation on the number of pitchers on an active roster will be 13. Rule originally intended to begin in ‘20 finally will take effect. Earlier this season, MLB twice extended 14-pitcher limit.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2022
- Marc Topkin reports that Mike Zunino might have thoracic outlet syndrome.
- In case you missed it, Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season for the Angels with a wrist injury.
- The Tigers are calling up Baseball America’s No. 2 overall prospect, outfielder Riley Greene.
- The Pirates are calling up one of their top infield prospects. No, not Oneil Cruz, but Liover Peguero.
- A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair came out at the age of 95.
- We miss you, Tai!
Walker was at the team store covering covering fan purchases of Pride Night-related gear. https://t.co/IMq2z1jCJG— Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) June 17, 2022
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wrote about the near-no-hitters thrown by Miles Mikolas and Tyler Anderson this last week.
- Our very own Jake Mailhot broke down the state of the American League Rookie of the Year race over at Fangraphs.
