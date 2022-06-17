Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Mina Kimes, David Freitas, and Klay Thompson

In Mariners land...
- Mina Kimes is a national treasure, period. She got to live out her dream this week and threw out the first pitch.
- Ty France deserves to be an All-Star and the Mariners are reminding you of that. Go vote (for Ty, JP, and Julio, too)!
- The Sewald crew got in on some bunny-petting action this week.
- Thank you to the MLB TikTok account for reminding us all that Ty France is, in fact, mortal.
@mlb
Listen kid, I don’t have much time, but the reason you’re getting left on delivered is—♬ original sound - Bean
- Sam Carlson’s TikTok game is strong.
@samcarlson33
Like something doesn’t add up bro ♂️♬ Kukurruu - Kukurruu
In baseball land...
- David Freitas who is now in the Yankees farm system continues to be my favorite former-Mariner-that-isn’t-an-All-Star. Love is love, baby.
- Back to the MLB TikTok account. They captured this fun interaction between a couple of dudes who throw baseballs really fast.
@mlb
How can you not be romantic about baseball♬ ESCUBIDUBIDU - Boticario
- If I had cool highlights I’d watch them a lot, too...
In Shay land...
- Congratulations to former Coug, Klay Thompson, for winning his FOURTH NBA Championship. It’s not the Sonics, but it’ll do.
