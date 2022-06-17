 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/17/22: Jesse Winker, Ramón Laureano, and Manny Machado

Could the Marlins be buyers this summer?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Hello everyone! The baseball world is abuzz with news, so here’s what you need to know as you get your Friday started.

In Mariners news...

  • We got some minor injury updates on the M’s outfielders.
  • Check out this neat profile on one of the Mariners Hometown Nine!

Around the league...

  • I don’t know who is going to buy these Swiss cheese jerseys.
  • Perhaps we need to start having the Manny Machado Hall of Fame conversation.

Anders’ picks...

  • This comes as little surprise, but Sue Bird has officially announced that this will be her last season in the WNBA.
  • In soccer news, Seattle is one of the several North American cities that will host FIFA World Cup games in 2026.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...