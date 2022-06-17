Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/17/22: Jesse Winker, Ramón Laureano, and Manny Machado

Hello everyone! The baseball world is abuzz with news, so here’s what you need to know as you get your Friday started.
In Mariners news...
- We got some minor injury updates on the M’s outfielders.
No timeline yet for Mitch Haniger to return from a high-ankle sprain but Jerry Dipoto says the #Mariners are encouraged by the progress he's making. He's starting to do light baseball work.— Brent Stecker (@BrentStecker) June 16, 2022
No timeline for Kyle Lewis to return from his concussion, either.#JerryDipotoShow
- Check out this neat profile on one of the Mariners Hometown Nine!
“I want to become a leader and a role model to the new generation.”— The Mariners Care Foundation (@MarinersCare) June 16, 2022
Meet one of our newest inductees to the Hometown Nine, Jeremiah Opong-Blanks! pic.twitter.com/wJj1hDf5a0
- The Mariners agreed to a two-year deal with Jesse Winker, avoiding arbitration with the outfielder. He would have contractually been with the team for the next two years regardless, so this just means the M’s don’t have to negotiate with him on contract numbers before he hits free agency after the 2023 season.
- The Mariners claimed infielder Drew Ellis off waivers from the Diamondbacks.
Around the league...
- I don’t know who is going to buy these Swiss cheese jerseys.
MLB unveiled a collaboration with Off-White and New Era featuring Off-White's meteor holes— Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 16, 2022
Hats cost $260
T-Shirts cost $355
Hoodies cost $630
Jerseys cost $1,030 pic.twitter.com/mqdwmhZggS
- Perhaps we need to start having the Manny Machado Hall of Fame conversation.
Players to reach 1,500 hits & 250 HRs before turning 30:— Bernie Wilson (@berniewilson) June 16, 2022
Manny Machado
Miguel Cabrera
Albert Pujols
Andruw Jones
Alex Rodriguez
Ken Griffey Jr.
Eddie Murray
Ron Santo
Orlando Cepeda
Frank Robinson
Hank Aaron
Eddie Mathews
Mickey Mantle
Willie Mays
Mel Ott
Jimmie Foxx
Lou Gehrig
- We’ve got our first juicy trade rumor of the season as it sounds like the Marlins are interested in A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano.
- If you like Vegas as a market, maybe you should expand there instead!
Rob Manfred on the A's stadium quest: “There is really significant activity in Oakland. The political process has moved along significantly. I met with Mayor Schaaf last week. ...California political processes are their own sort of animal."— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 16, 2022
Also: "We like Las Vegas as a market." pic.twitter.com/6YROorn4m1
- Nick Castellanos’ kid was trying to help his dad succeed at the plate by blinding the pitcher with his phone from the stands.
Anders’ picks...
- This comes as little surprise, but Sue Bird has officially announced that this will be her last season in the WNBA.
I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first ☺️ #TheFinalYear @seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/Uo2YqCCKUD— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 16, 2022
- In soccer news, Seattle is one of the several North American cities that will host FIFA World Cup games in 2026.
See you in 2026, @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/w44K9AhXAb— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) June 16, 2022
