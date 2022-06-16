Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/22: Anthony Rendon, Tyler Anderson, and Jeremy Peña

Greetings everyone and happy Thursday! Let’s catch you up on what’s happening in the baseball world.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic wonders what the Mariners could do to get more offense in their lineup. ($)
Around the league...
- Anthony Rendon is having a lot of trouble staying on the field.
INF Anthony Rendon was removed from tonight's game after aggravating his right wrist.— Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 15, 2022
- Tyler Anderson carried a no-hit bid into the ninth against the Angels last night, losing it on a hit from Shohei Ohtani.
- David Schoenfield ranked the worst intentional walks in MLB history.
- American League Rookie of the Year candidate Jeremy Peña has been placed on the injured list with thumb discomfort.
- Ozzie Albies will undergo foot surgery but the Atlanta second baseman is expected to return later this season.
Anders’ picks...
- An absolutely insane rendition of the music from Bob-omb Battlefield in Mario 64.
this is one of the most impressive things i’ve ever seen, I can’t believe how far we have come as a species pic.twitter.com/hCQxFSinaK— ghost paco (@AllaireMatt) June 13, 2022
