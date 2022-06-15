6/15/22: SEA vs. MIN Open Game Thread

Marco Gonzales gets the bump for the Mariners today, and he’ll be squaring off against Sonny Gray, who just today was activated off the IL and hasn’t started since May 29th.

Cal Raleigh is out of the lineup today with a regular day off, and Luis Torrens, who is running a 133 wRC+ in his last fourteen games, gets the start at catcher. J.P. Crawford is still out of the lineup after a late scratch yesterday due to flu-like symptoms, but is likely to return soon.

JP Crawford is back in the clubhouse. He thinks he got food poisoning. He said he threw up three times before the game. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 15, 2022

Game start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: YouTube

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)