6/15/22: SEA vs. MIN Open Game Thread

The Mariners proved yesterday they can be as formidable as the Twins, but can they keep that momentum for a series win today?

By Bren Everfolly
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Marco Gonzales gets the bump for the Mariners today, and he’ll be squaring off against Sonny Gray, who just today was activated off the IL and hasn’t started since May 29th.

Cal Raleigh is out of the lineup today with a regular day off, and Luis Torrens, who is running a 133 wRC+ in his last fourteen games, gets the start at catcher. J.P. Crawford is still out of the lineup after a late scratch yesterday due to flu-like symptoms, but is likely to return soon.

Game start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: YouTube

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

