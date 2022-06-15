Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/15/22: Jarred Kelenic, Edwin Arroyo, and Golden Tate

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s happening across baseball.
In Mariners news...
- It appears nobody wanted to fork over a $3.1 million prorated salary to Drew Steckenrider.
Drew Steckenrider has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners announce.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 14, 2022
- Corey Brock at The Athletic did a profile on Edwin Arroyo, the teenage shortstop prospect who Is tearing up Modesto. ($)
- Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the struggles Jarred Kelenic faces against non-fastballs and wonders whether we should have seen this coming. ($)
Around the league...
- In case you missed it, Britt Ghiroli at The Athletic reported a story from Maura Sheridan, the former Lynchburg Hillcats radio announcer who reported being assaulted by a player to the police and MLB, then later found her job had been publicly posted behind her back. ($) CW: SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Former Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate has decided to suit up for the Port Angeles Lefties, a summer collegiate baseball team in the West Coast League. Something tells me he is unlikely to travel with the team, but if he does, he could play games in towns such as Bellingham, Wenatchee, Vancouver (WA), Walla Walla, Yakima, Victoria, Portland, and Bend.
The Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League have signed Golden Tate for the remainder of the 2022 season, as the one-time Seahawks wide receiver trades in shoulder pads for a batting helmet. https://t.co/XBsSrZpm36 pic.twitter.com/k5tNHMOPJY— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) June 14, 2022
- The Nationals have DFA’d Dee Strange-Gordon. Bring him home?
- Given that he is 35, you have to wonder if this is it for the left-hander.
Hyun Jin Ryu is having elbow surgery, per Ross Atkins.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 14, 2022
It’s either a full Tommy John or a partial revision, but they’re not sure yet.
He’s done for the season. #BlueJays
Anders’ picks...
- Major League Soccer has signed an exclusive broadcasting rights deal with Apple TV that will allow the platform to stream every regular season game with no blackouts starting in 2023.
