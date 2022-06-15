 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/15/22: Jarred Kelenic, Edwin Arroyo, and Golden Tate

Another former NFL player is trying out baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s happening across baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • It appears nobody wanted to fork over a $3.1 million prorated salary to Drew Steckenrider.
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic did a profile on Edwin Arroyo, the teenage shortstop prospect who Is tearing up Modesto. ($)
  • Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the struggles Jarred Kelenic faces against non-fastballs and wonders whether we should have seen this coming. ($)

Around the league...

  • In case you missed it, Britt Ghiroli at The Athletic reported a story from Maura Sheridan, the former Lynchburg Hillcats radio announcer who reported being assaulted by a player to the police and MLB, then later found her job had been publicly posted behind her back. ($) CW: SEXUAL ASSAULT
  • Former Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate has decided to suit up for the Port Angeles Lefties, a summer collegiate baseball team in the West Coast League. Something tells me he is unlikely to travel with the team, but if he does, he could play games in towns such as Bellingham, Wenatchee, Vancouver (WA), Walla Walla, Yakima, Victoria, Portland, and Bend.
  • The Nationals have DFA’d Dee Strange-Gordon. Bring him home?
  • Given that he is 35, you have to wonder if this is it for the left-hander.

