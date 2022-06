Mariners 5, Twins 0

No chart art necessary, just admire this graceful swoop into victory like a majestic eagle:

Pizza sleepover with your friends and a stack of Blockbuster videos: Logan Gilbert, .282 WPA

Having to walk to the library to research your term paper with an actual card catalog: Adam Frazier, -.054 WPA

On this day in Ichiro, 2006: Ichiro collects his 1000th career hit.