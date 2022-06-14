6/14/22: SEA vs. MIN Open Game Thread

If you like pitching, tonight is the game for you, as two budding aces face off on the bump.

Lineups:

The sleepy Mariners offense will have a tall task in fringe ROY contender Joe Ryan. As Jake noted in the series preview, Ryan’s stuff doesn’t jump off the page, but he’s exactly the kind of pitcher the Mariners hitters have struggled with this year, with a deep arsenal and excellent command.

Tonight it’ll be Logan Gilbert’s turn to attempt to hold off the powerful Twins lineup while the offense attempts to find its footing. Jesse Winker gets a day off for the first time in a while, surprising with a righty on the mound and the Mariners stacking lefties in their lineup but it’s getting to be that time of year where people need days off.

News and Updates:

Here’s hoping Steckenrider can correct whatever has been going wrong for him and bounce back with the Rainiers, who if you’ve been keeping up with the Midshipmen’s Log, you’ll know are red-hot right now:

Drew Steckenrider has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners announce. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) June 14, 2022

Evan White is in the Tacona lineup today, his first appearance since 5/31.



Jarred Kelenic (hamstring) is still out, but he did take batting practice with the team. — Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) June 14, 2022

Tonight’s game info:

Game time: 7:10 PT.

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports

TV: ROOT Sports NW or fuboTV

Online at mariners.com or streamed via MLB TV (out of area only)