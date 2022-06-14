 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/14/22: Harry Ford, Byron Buxton, and Joey Votto

Injury updates, family drama, and reminders of why we love baseball players

By Bren Everfolly
/ new
New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • In Modesto, Harry Ford had himself his best game of his professional career so far, and it was quite the performance
  • Shannon Drayer gave us an update on Kelenic’s likely return to the Rainiers lineup

  • Mariners PR reminded us just how good J.P. Crawford has been this year compared to his peers

Around the league...

  • Injuries continue to stack up around the league, the most recent victim Ozzie Albies

  • Byron Buxton, currently terrorizing Seattle in their home series against the Twins (but I’ll forgive him because he’s such a joy of a player), also owns a unique and historic streak

  • Eduardo Rodríguez will not be immediately returning to Detroit

  • Bad blood is becoming public in the executive offices of the Baltimore Orioles

Bren’s picks...

  • Everyone needs at least one Joey Votto in their life, and this moment is just one in a million of reasons why

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...