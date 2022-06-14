Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/14/22: Harry Ford, Byron Buxton, and Joey Votto

In Mariners news...
- In Modesto, Harry Ford had himself his best game of his professional career so far, and it was quite the performance
- Shannon Drayer gave us an update on Kelenic’s likely return to the Rainiers lineup
Nothing new on Lewis/Giles/Haniger today. Did get an update on Kelenic who is dealing with a mild hamstring issue. He's expected to return to the Rainiers lineup sometime this week.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 13, 2022
- Mariners PR reminded us just how good J.P. Crawford has been this year compared to his peers
⭐️J.P. Crawford⭐️— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) June 13, 2022
MLB ranks among shortstops:
146 wRC+ (1st)
2.7 bWAR (2nd)
.826 OPS (2nd)
3 defensive runs saved (T-7th)#VoteMariners https://t.co/zpnvRgxm3j.
Around the league...
- Injuries continue to stack up around the league, the most recent victim Ozzie Albies
Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his foot tonight. Brutal.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 14, 2022
- Byron Buxton, currently terrorizing Seattle in their home series against the Twins (but I’ll forgive him because he’s such a joy of a player), also owns a unique and historic streak
Byron Buxton's 44 home runs since his last grounded into double play are the most HR between GDP since double plays were officially tracked for batters in both leagues (1940)— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 13, 2022
h/t @EliasSports@AaronGleeman
had the great observation this AM!https://t.co/worptLTACP
- Eduardo Rodríguez will not be immediately returning to Detroit
Statement from Detroit Tigers EVP/GM, Al Avila:— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 13, 2022
"Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice."
- Bad blood is becoming public in the executive offices of the Baltimore Orioles
Louis Angelos is suing his mother and brother, John, over what he believes is them pushing him out of the Orioles. https://t.co/CP9VugiJxK— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) June 13, 2022
Bren’s picks...
- Everyone needs at least one Joey Votto in their life, and this moment is just one in a million of reasons why
This little girl wanted to do a TikTok with Joey Votto, so of course Joey said yes. pic.twitter.com/VoSlfEBML1— Votto Still Bangs (@EvilJoeyVotto) June 14, 2022
