6/12/22: Open Game Thread

If you didn’t catch last night’s game, it’s absolutely worth it to watch the highlights as it was one to remember. Tonight Robbie Ray hopes to have an easy Sunday free of the One Big Inning that has plagued him as of late, and a potent Boston lineup will absolutely test his mettle in that regard. Starting for the Red Sox will be Kutter Crawford, who is being called up from AAA after the originally planned starter Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday.

The lineup today looks much as it has the last few games, with the exception of Cal Raleigh getting a rest day and Luis Torrens manning the backstop.

Game start: 1:10 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)