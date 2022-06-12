Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/12/22: Jonatan Clase, Tony La Russa, and Robinson Cano

Happy Sunday morning Mariners fans! Hopefully it’s an easy weekend for you, because after last night’s late running, four hour affair, the Mariners are back at it again today with early afternoon baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Daniel Kramer did a breakdown of Andrés Muñoz growing pains so far this season
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times covered Dan Wilson’s work as a temporary Rainiers manager, including his thoughts on Jarred Kelenic and Matt Brash
- Deborah Horne at KIRO 7 News highlighted J.P. Crawford, as well as former Seahawk’s player Doug Baldwin, for the ways they use their platform for good off the field
- Down on the farm, Jonatan Clase continued his hot streak with a towering blast:
Baseball destroyed. Jonatan Clase blasts a solo HR! pic.twitter.com/CjRgoBm3at— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 12, 2022
Around the league...
- Tony La Russa received some attention from the fans in Chicago, just not the kind you want:
“Fire Tony” chants have broken out in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/KeqJwC7sZo— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2022
- Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Robinson Canó made his debut for the El Paso Chihuahuas, in memorable fashion:
Robinson Canó looks a little different tonight. pic.twitter.com/CnW7HYEXRV— Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) June 12, 2022
Bren’s picks...
- Forgive my self indulgence, for I already touched on this in my recap of last night’s game, but the pure joy from that walk-off win must be relived at every moment possible:
What. A. Win. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/QVTQrt8r3g— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 12, 2022
Had to gif this wholesome moment pic.twitter.com/ubmJqHArRD— Dan (@DanJonCon) June 12, 2022
sWeet dreams, besties pic.twitter.com/IVXxGKVxpR— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 12, 2022
Loading comments...