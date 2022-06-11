6/11/22: Open Game Thread

After a close loss, which you can and should read about in Zach Mason’s brilliant recap, the Seattle Mariners hope to bounce back with a win at home against the Boston Red Sox. George Kirby hopes to continue a so far successful rookie campaign, and the Red Sox will be starting Michael Wacha, who is coming off of a complete game shutout of the Angels where he only gave up three hits and walked one.

Jesse Winker looks to continue momentum from yesterday where he hit his fourth home run of the year, against a lefty even, and made a stellar defensive play. Frazier is back in the starting lineup after a day off due to that aforementioned lefty, and Taylor Trammell is also getting the start, in right field.

In other Mariners news, the San Francisco Giants were kind enough to return yet another player:

Saturday morning roster move, Kevin Padlo claimed off waivers from the Giants, Drew Steckenrider DFA’d. The 40-man roster remains full. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 11, 2022

Shannon Drayer also reported a sighting of a fan favorite catcher, although his presence is merely a tease (for now):

Good to see Tom Murphy in the clubhouse today. He’s still weeks out but has progressed to some light hitting off the tee. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 11, 2022

Game start: 7:10 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)