Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/11/22: Andrew Kittredge, Casey Mize, and Royce Lewis

Good morning folks and welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s going on in baseball right now.
In Mariners news...
- It sounds like we might see Ken Giles soon.
Ken Giles was in the clubhouse this afternoon and is participating in a workout right now. Says he is working on fine tuning at this point. Will get at least one more rehab outing, perhaps more. They want him 100 percent.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 10, 2022
Around the league...
- I am frankly surprised this doesn’t happen more often, but it gets me every time.
I guess this is what they mean by "The Game within the Game."— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 11, 2022
A Tic Tac Toe game has broken out on the mound. pic.twitter.com/JQG24fiZWM
- This is a super cool story. Representation matters!
When 11-year-old Ellee got the chance to meet her idol, @Orioles baseball announcer @MelanieLynneN, she got to show her just how much of an impact she had on young girls who look up to her. @SteveHartmanCBS has more of this story on inspiration and appreciation. pic.twitter.com/yev8a746fm— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 10, 2022
- Wow, this took some serious guts.
We've been a baseball team for a long, long time.— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) June 10, 2022
This is one of the greatest walk-offs we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/MBLAVC1KBi
- This year’s Independence Day caps have dropped and folks, they’re rough.
10 of this year's MLB Independence Day caps have leaked.— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 10, 2022
I look forward to five Rays players (or maybe just anyone with a working brain) announcing that they will decline to wear them. pic.twitter.com/HDosHcWefg
- Yesterday was a really tough day for injuries around the league, as it was reported that young Tigers right-hander Casey Mize will need Tommy John surgery.
- Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge will also need Tommy John surgery.
- The development of former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis added another tragic chapter as it was reported that he tore his ACL for the second time.
- Walker Buehler left yesterday’s start with elbow discomfort and will undergo an MRI today.
