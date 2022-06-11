 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/11/22: Andrew Kittredge, Casey Mize, and Royce Lewis

It was an injury-filled Friday in baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning folks and welcome to the weekend! Here’s what’s going on in baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

  • It sounds like we might see Ken Giles soon.

Around the league...

  • I am frankly surprised this doesn’t happen more often, but it gets me every time.
  • This is a super cool story. Representation matters!
  • Wow, this took some serious guts.
  • This year’s Independence Day caps have dropped and folks, they’re rough.

