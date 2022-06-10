26-32: Chart

Red Sox 4, Mariners 3

Ty France HBP Counter: 13

Cal Raliegh wRC+ after today’s game: 97

League average wRC+ among catchers: 85

Game Thread comment of the day: Krabmensen, “Did we not burn sage in our home dugout?”

Hyphen’s work subbing for Blowers: Ty France, +.242 WPA

ROOT not giving Angie Mentink more of these opportunities: Adam Frazier, -.344 WPA (but shoutout to Andrés Muñoz and his -.314 WPA)

OTD Ichiro: We’re in the middle of a run of major OTD Ichiros. Today’s brings us an important date in the mythos of Ichiro’s persona for June 10, 2007 was the date that he told Larry Stone, “If I ever saw myself saying I’m excited going to Cleveland, I’d punch myself in the face, because I’m lying.”