6/10/2022: Open Game Thread

Servais said that Kyle Lewis had experienced symptoms when he tried to ramp up his activity. So he’s still not doing baseball activity. Servais added that because of the missed time, he will eventually need a rehab outing before rejoining team. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 10, 2022

There. Band-aid ripped off. Now to the first game of a long homestand, though given the weather, I wonder if the team wouldn’t have preferred to stay on the road.

Ironically for a series between Boston and Seattle, there’s no Frazier.* Toro will be at second base, and Torrens gets some reps at DH what with it being impossible to take Cal’s bat out of the lineup right now. On the pitching side, Marco will be running up that hill, and when he turns it over to the bullpen, Erik Swanson will be available. That’s right, Swanny was reactivated before the game after about a month on the IL. In a corresponding move, Anthony Misiewicz was optioned to Tacoma, his left hand having become reduntant after the Mariners traded for Charles Bukowski Christine Baranski Ryan Borucki.

Boston waited until 6:30 to announce a lineup, and I was hoping they were planning to wing it. Picture Alex Cora in the dugout just saying, “Hey, you, grab a bat.” Instead, it seems Rob Refsnyder will be leading off and playing right field, which I guess isn’t that different.

Franchy Cordero will be in left, and Alex Verdugo will not be playing after suffering a knee injury yesterday. The last time they faced off, the Mariners walloped Rich Hill, being particularly aggressive on the fastball. After the game, the Red Sox said they thought Hill was tipping his pitches. Let’s hope it’s just that the Mariners have his number.

First pitch is at 7:10 PDT and can be seen and heard in all the normal places.

* Look, if the Mariners extend or re-sign Frazier, I will pump the brakes on the Frazier/Frasier jokes. But until then, I’m living up the good times while they last.