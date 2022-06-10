 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/10/22: Robbie Ray, Tony La Russa, and Shohei Ohtani

The Angels free-fall has come to an end.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello and happy Friday! Mariners baseball is back today and we’ve got the links to hold you over until game time.

In Mariners news...

  • Corey Brock at The Athletic wrote about the blooming rivalry between the Astros and Mariners. ($)
  • Wow, that’s a talented dog.

Around the league...

  • The Twins are just bound to screw up when they’re playing the Yankees.
  • That’s why they’re ranked #1 in the country!
  • The lower minors can be hard to keep track of, so the prospect team at MLB wrote about the top complex league prospects in each organization.
  • Major League Baseball has reportedly tested pre-tacked baseballs at Double-A this season. It’s unclear if this is an experiment that will continue.

Anders’ picks...

  • I wish this were me.

