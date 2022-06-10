Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/10/22: Robbie Ray, Tony La Russa, and Shohei Ohtani

Hello and happy Friday! Mariners baseball is back today and we’ve got the links to hold you over until game time.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic wrote about the blooming rivalry between the Astros and Mariners. ($)
- Wow, that’s a talented dog.
Your dog’s day at the park is coming in hot. Join us this Sunday for K9 Innings. #ThisIsRCity— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) June 9, 2022
Buy special dog lover ticket packages now before they’re gone: https://t.co/E2OAHxndV8 pic.twitter.com/x4x02AgfR1
- Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider dove into the statistics behind Robbie Ray’s strange season.
Around the league...
- Shohei Ohtani was a one-man wrecking crew as the Angels finally snapped their 14-game losing streak with a win over Boston.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs checks in on hitters who are under- and over-performing so far this season.
- For some strange reason, Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner even though he already had two strikes.
The guy screaming "He has two strikes, Tony!" after Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to pitch to Max Muncy who proceeded to hit a three-run homer is peak chef's kiss. (via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/C9yaR0ZdBU— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2022
- The Twins are just bound to screw up when they’re playing the Yankees.
That's something you don't see every daypic.twitter.com/283HXWEWgE— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 10, 2022
- That’s why they’re ranked #1 in the country!
Jayda Coleman robbed this HR— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2022
(via @NCAASoftball)pic.twitter.com/0fBonSlVV1
- The lower minors can be hard to keep track of, so the prospect team at MLB wrote about the top complex league prospects in each organization.
- Major League Baseball has reportedly tested pre-tacked baseballs at Double-A this season. It’s unclear if this is an experiment that will continue.
Anders’ picks...
- I wish this were me.
OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD pic.twitter.com/CwEVkIVXzv— Kristi YamaGuccimane (@wapplehouse) June 9, 2022
- The City of Seattle plans to reopen the West Seattle Bridge in mid-September.
