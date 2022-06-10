 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Minor League TikTokers, Sandy Alcantara’s Beer Throne, and Don’t Forget Your Pet Deposit

Going heavy on the TikToks today, folks

By Shay Weintraub
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In Mariners land...

  • Mariners’ 2021 First Round Draft Pick Harry Ford throws up the peace sign when a camera is pulled out. He’s just like us.
  • Thanks to the TikTok algorithm of waiting uhhh a couple weeks before I see a video, this post by Mariners 2021 Fourth Round Draft Pick only popped up in my feed this week. Nonetheless, it’s fun.
@bryce_miller9

I’ll put more effort in later… had to pitch today!! Happy Sunday @KeeganKevesdy #fypシ

♬ International Love (feat. Chris Brown) - Pitbull
  • Mariners third base coach Manny Acta prefers the dad-mobile, thank you very much.
  • These kids in Modesto got jokes.
  • Sam Carlson isn’t totally wrong...

In baseball land...

  • This Cubs security guard is clearly only guarding fun.
@mlb

My brother in Christ you are SCARING the-

♬ Ratio - Rest
  • Sandy Alcantara got 500 strikeouts...and 500 cans of Budweiser to celebrate.
  • Next up: bat cats
@milb

Every team should have one. @Durham Bulls #dog #baseball #milb

♬ original sound - Minor League ⚾️

In Shay land...

  • Nothing like the threat of getting evicted to quell your puppy fever LOL

