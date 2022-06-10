Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Minor League TikTokers, Sandy Alcantara’s Beer Throne, and Don’t Forget Your Pet Deposit

In Mariners land...
- Mariners’ 2021 First Round Draft Pick Harry Ford throws up the peace sign when a camera is pulled out. He’s just like us.
- Thanks to the TikTok algorithm of waiting uhhh a couple weeks before I see a video, this post by Mariners 2021 Fourth Round Draft Pick only popped up in my feed this week. Nonetheless, it’s fun.
@bryce_miller9
I’ll put more effort in later… had to pitch today!! Happy Sunday @KeeganKevesdy #fypシ♬ International Love (feat. Chris Brown) - Pitbull
- Mariners third base coach Manny Acta prefers the dad-mobile, thank you very much.
- These kids in Modesto got jokes.
@modestonuts
Then they strike out the side #gonuts #baseballtiktok #modesto #MadewithKAContest #baseballboys #baseball #mariners #mlb #milb♬ original sound - Mateo Furtado
- Sam Carlson isn’t totally wrong...
@samcarlson33
Correct me if i’m wrong♬ original sound - Millennial32
In baseball land...
- This Cubs security guard is clearly only guarding fun.
@mlb
My brother in Christ you are SCARING the-♬ Ratio - Rest
- Sandy Alcantara got 500 strikeouts...and 500 cans of Budweiser to celebrate.
- Next up: bat cats
@milb
Every team should have one. @Durham Bulls #dog #baseball #milb♬ original sound - Minor League ⚾️
In Shay land...
- Nothing like the threat of getting evicted to quell your puppy fever LOL
@nicktrawick13
They don’t even go to work #greenscreen #fypシ #foryoupage #comedy #FrunktheBeat #trending #viral♬ Backpack, Backpack! - Dora The Explorer
Loading comments...