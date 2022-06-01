06/01/2022: Open Game Thread

Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners hope to keep the good vibes rolling in game two of three against the Orioles in Baltimore, after an absolute downpour of a victory yesterday.

Today’s lineup looks to keep the bats lively, while the pitching staff hopes to continue a trend where the Mariners have held their opponents to two or less runs in four consecutive games.

Also, some roster moves per Ryan Divish on Twitter:

Game Start: 4:05 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)