06/01/2022: Open Game Thread

“M” comes before “O” in the alphabet, Seattle victory tonight confirmed?

By Bren Everfolly
Seattle Mariners v Baltimore Orioles
Roenis Elías, pointing in the direction the Mariners are currently trending
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners hope to keep the good vibes rolling in game two of three against the Orioles in Baltimore, after an absolute downpour of a victory yesterday.

Today’s lineup looks to keep the bats lively, while the pitching staff hopes to continue a trend where the Mariners have held their opponents to two or less runs in four consecutive games.

Also, some roster moves per Ryan Divish on Twitter:

Game Start: 4:05 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

