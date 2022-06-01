Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/1/22: Abraham Toro, J.A. Happ, and Jeffrey Springs

Hello everyone and happy June! The M’s are coming off their best game of the season, so let’s see if they can keep it rolling today.
In Mariners news...
- David Laurila at Fangraphs talked to Logan Gilbert about his new changeup.
- It looks like Sam Haggerty was awarded with a plaque on the street beyond the O’s right field fence last year.
The Mariners have a new plaque on Eutaw Street. Sam Haggerty joins Ken Griffey Jr. as the M's to do it. pic.twitter.com/9DxO97DKi1— Gary Hill Jr. (@GaryHillJr) May 31, 2022
- Abraham Toro began his rehab assignment last night!
Breaking: Mariners UTL Abraham Toro will be rehabbing with the Everett AquaSox tonight. He will be available off the bench in game one and bat leadoff, playing second base in game two! pic.twitter.com/Oi28pjE80X— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) May 31, 2022
- Get your tickets for Juneteenth, where all who purchase tickets in sections 142 and 300 will see their proceeds go to TAF to support BIPOC opportunities in STEM programs!
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Mariners with TAF. Don't' forget to bring your crew; we want to see you!— stembytaf (@STEMbyTAF) May 24, 2022
Change education for students of color while enjoying the game, all proceeds support TAF! Now that's a homerun ⚾✨
Grab seats in the TAF section: https://t.co/A1IjUmcXEV pic.twitter.com/umWxt6ZiXz
Around the league...
- Derek Jeter finally joined the social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, seemingly to promote the documentary about him that is coming out in a couple of months.
- Ty France for Seattle? This is Breanna Stewart erasure. If it’s the “Big 4” sports only, then I guess it makes sense?
Y’all agree with ur city? I’m shocked it’s Verlander. Thought it’d be Altuve pic.twitter.com/3mQgmYkRi7— Pluto (@HtOwNzKiNG713) May 31, 2022
- Honestly, these guys draw better than I do.
The @BlueJays were asked to draw the Toronto skyline in 60 seconds— Canada (@sportingnewsca) May 31, 2022
Most of them remembered the CN Tower
: @Sportsnet
pic.twitter.com/ijxDa4qtlV
- Royals Review makes the case for cleaning house in the Royals front office.
- Mickey Callaway, who remains ineligible to coach in the majors through 2022, was fired by a Mexican League team yesterday.
- You can make five times more money working minimum wage labor in many states than you do in minor league baseball.
This is the salary scale for a Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer for the 2022 season.— More Than Baseball (@mtb_org) May 31, 2022
A player in the DSL works 60-hour weeks and earns $117/week. This means MLB teams are paying players less than $2/hour.
Anyone who loves the game of baseball should be outraged #MiLB35K pic.twitter.com/IiOUM6SUim
- Tommy Pham was suspended for three games for slapping Joc Pederson.
- Justin Choi at Fangraphs profiled new Rays pitching sensation Jeffrey Springs.
- Nationals right-hander Joe Ross is undergoing Tommy John surgery.
- Left-handed pitcher and former Mariner J.A. Happ has retired.
Loading comments...