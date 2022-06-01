 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/1/22: Abraham Toro, J.A. Happ, and Jeffrey Springs

Remember, it’s “Jay,” not “Jayay.”

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy June! The M’s are coming off their best game of the season, so let’s see if they can keep it rolling today.

In Mariners news...

  • David Laurila at Fangraphs talked to Logan Gilbert about his new changeup.
  • It looks like Sam Haggerty was awarded with a plaque on the street beyond the O’s right field fence last year.
  • Abraham Toro began his rehab assignment last night!
  • Get your tickets for Juneteenth, where all who purchase tickets in sections 142 and 300 will see their proceeds go to TAF to support BIPOC opportunities in STEM programs!

Around the league...

  • Derek Jeter finally joined the social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, seemingly to promote the documentary about him that is coming out in a couple of months.
  • Ty France for Seattle? This is Breanna Stewart erasure. If it’s the “Big 4” sports only, then I guess it makes sense?
  • Honestly, these guys draw better than I do.

