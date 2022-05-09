5/9/22: PHI vs. SEA Open Game Thread

As opposed to having Monday off, as they have in the past, the Mariners instead have to grind through the last three games of their punishing sixteen-straight schedule before taking a much-deserved day off—that will be spent traveling to the east coast to embark on an equally-grinding thirteen-game stretch that will take them all around the east coast before coming home for a three-game set. As the great philosopher Olivia Rodrigo said, it’s brutal out here.

J.P. Crawford misses yet another day, although the report on him is promising and he could be back as soon as tomorrow, but yikes. Luis Torrens and Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore all in one lineup is...sub-optimal.

In other news, today the Mariners announced that Nick Margevicius cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, where he’ll provide some badly-needed pitching depth for R Squad.

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PT, and can be found in all the old familiar places, on ROOT Sports NW on television and heard over the radio at 710 Seattle Sports, and in a new not-as-familiar place, streamed live on fuboTV. Those of you out-of-area with an MLB TV subscription can also catch the game there.