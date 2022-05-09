Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/9/22: George Kirby, Alek Thomas, and Luis Castillo

Good morning all! After an electric win yesterday afternoon, the Mariners host the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series beginning tomorrow at 6:40 pm. Let’s jump in to today’s links:
In Mariners news...
- A fantastic MLB debut from George Kirby.
.@gkirb98 is the FIRST pitcher in franchise history to throw 6.0+ scoreless innings in his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/GBkT3Jne0s— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 8, 2022
- J.P. Crawford discusses his mother's triumphant battle with cancer and the inspiration she brings him every day on and off the field.
Around the league...
- Outfielder Gerardo Parra has announced his retirement from baseball after 12 major league seasons, and will move to a special assistant role in the Washington Nationals’ front office.
- Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Alek Thomas was called up for the team’s game yesterday against the Colorado Rockies, starting in center field and going 1-for-3 with his first hit coming as a leadoff double in the fifth inning.
- Cincinatti Reds OF Luis Castillo is set to make his season debut today after being activated from the 10-day IL.
