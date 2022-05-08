5/8/22: Open Game Thread

Welp, last night was a bummer, time for some good vibes:

Happy Mother’s Day, and if Mother’s Day is a hard one for you, happy George Kirby Day, I hope. On a less-bright note, J.P. Crawford is out today after leaving last night with back spasms. Here’s hoping it’s just precautionary.

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT and can be found on all your usual bat-channels: ROOT Sports NW and 710 Seattle Sports if you’re out enjoying this lovely day.